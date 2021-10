Collin Wilder and other leaders on the University of Wisconsin football team have added something difficult to quantify to their list of responsibilities. Starting the season fast is out the window after the Badgers lost three of their first four games for the first time since 1990 — none of the players were alive that year. They still can win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division, but it’s difficult to envision the Badgers winning each of their remaining conference games to get that done given the way they have played.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO