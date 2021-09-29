CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Vernon Housing Authority isn’t addressing concerns

 8 days ago

In response to “Residents complain about Housing Authority mismanagement”(Aug. 11 story), we would like to rebut some Housing Authority comments. Betsy Soto, executive director of Franklin Park West in Vernon, stated the temperature of the air conditioning set at 74 degrees is reasonable and in no way a health hazard. Soto is not a pulmonary specialist. What gives her the right to say that and to not listen to the concerns of the residents with pulmonary issues?

