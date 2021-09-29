Letter to the editor: Vernon Housing Authority isn’t addressing concerns

The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium.Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days' notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. The rule is scheduled to be published Thursday in the Federal Register. Technically, the rule would go into effect 30 days after publication, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing authorities...

