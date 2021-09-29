CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap x Yeezy Release $90 ‘Perfect Hoodie’ by Kanye West After Teaser Countdown Ends

By Tara Larson
 8 days ago
Gap x Yeezy's The Perfect Hoodie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a countdown that suddenly appeared on the Yeezy x Gap site overnight came to an end, it revealed the collaboration’s latest piece — hoodies.

As much of the Internet expected, the nicknamed “The Perfect Hoodie” is now available to pre-order in six different colorways, including black, blue, red, purple, brown and light brown. West has been seen wearing the black and blue colors.

The hoodies are made of 100% cotton and are double layered. Shipping takes place in the U.S. only in 2-3 weeks for all colors but black, which will ship in 6-8 weeks. Adult sizes retail for $90 and kid sizes are $70. For more information on the release, go to Gap’s website.

Last year, West revealed that he had inked a decade-long deal to design and sell clothing for men, women and children under the Yeezy Gap label, though the arrangement does not include footwear. This partnership brings the company’s relationship full circle with West, who worked at one of the brand’s stores in Chicago as a teenager.

Earlier this summer, the collection released its first piece, a $200 blue puffer jacket made of recycled nylon for the Gap x YZY clothing line. Soon after the jacket dropped, floating image projections of the jacket were shown on buildings in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and later red and black options were also released.

