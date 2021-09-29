See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return. Is Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) ready to tell the truth about Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)?. The executives at UBA may've welcomed Alex back to The Morning Show with open arms, but it appears that the daytime host still has some explaining to do about her part in Mitch's sexual misconduct scandal. In fact, in this new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Alex is asked point-blank about her relationship with her former co-anchor.www.eonline.com
