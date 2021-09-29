CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview

By Alyssa Ray
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return. Is Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) ready to tell the truth about Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)?. The executives at UBA may've welcomed Alex back to The Morning Show with open arms, but it appears that the daytime host still has some explaining to do about her part in Mitch's sexual misconduct scandal. In fact, in this new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Alex is asked point-blank about her relationship with her former co-anchor.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals ‘Friends’ Reunion Was Brutal

Alumnae Jennifer Aniston has reflected on their reunion earlier this year and revealed it was more melancholic than they anticipated, calling it “brutal”. “Friends” fans were hyped to have seen their favorite main cast of the sitcom that turned into a pop-culture phenomenon that dominated television from 1994 to 2004, including Aniston who played Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller all convened in the same set were they used to act to talk about the impact of the show in their reunion back in May.
KXLY

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was “torture” doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ and the 40-year-old star says it wasn’t easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old ‘Friends’ actress. Speaking during an interview with...
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's 20-year battle with learning difficulty revealed

Jennifer Aniston spent the first 20 years of her life struggling with a learning difficulty she didn't know she had: dyslexia. The Friends star has since opened up about the disorder after being diagnosed, saying that she simply felt she wasn't as clever as the other children during school. WATCH:...
Decider

This Epic Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon Fight on ‘The Morning Show’ Has to Be Seen to be Believed

Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show is a series of decadent pleasures. It’s full of beautiful, rich, and famous actors chewing on ostentatious monologues. Glittering sets staged with luxurious furniture. Oh, and insane shouting matches between fully grown adults. The good news is The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 “It’s Like the Flu” gives us all of those things in spades. Specifically with an epic fight between Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley Jackson.
Steve Carell
Jennifer Aniston
Mark Duplass
Julianna Margulies
Reese Witherspoon
flickprime.com

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler confirmed to RETURN for sequel

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler just lately introduced that they’re all set to return for a Murder Mystery sequel throughout Netflix’s fan occasion, Tudum, on Saturday, September 25. The sequel will be helmed by Jeremy Garelick. During the Tudum fan occasion, the actors confirmed that they’d be taking part in...
talesbuzz.com

Jennifer Aniston is single and ready to date a guy with ‘confidence’

Jennifer Aniston is ready to get back in the dating game. The Morning Show star stopped by SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast where the private star opened up about her love life. Aniston, who announced her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, confirmed she’s single, but is open to love.
Marie Claire

Jennifer Aniston Says "I Think It's Time" for a New Romance

Jennifer Aniston is ready to mingle. The actress and entrepreneur appeared on SiriusXM's "Lunch With Bruce" to update host Bruce Bozzi on various developments in her life, including her new hair care line. During the interview, Bozzi asked about Aniston's love life. "No one of importance has hit my radar...
Tyla

Friends Fans Spot Continuity Error With Jennifer Aniston

If you ask any Friends enthusiast, they’ll tell you that the beloved 90’s sitcom is flawless. And while we respect the show, which remains so hugely popular to this day, there are some fairly glaring continuity errors we’ve since spotted. We’re not the only ones. Jeffrey Klarik, a former writer...
Dirt

Jennifer Aniston Attends a New Year’s Eve Party at L.A.’s Historic Milbank Mansion on ‘The Morning Show’

Click here to read the full article. “All I did was give the truth some oxygen.” So says Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) at the top of the highly-anticipated season two opener of “The Morning Show,” which Apple TV+ dropped last week. And give life to the production he does! One episode in and the storyline is already packed full of drama, tension and strife, largely at the hands of the deliciously devilish UBA network head Ellison, who is still tirelessly working behind the scenes of the series’ eponymous show-within-a-show, pulling strings like a gleeful puppetmaster in a bespoke suit. Titled “My...
CinemaBlend

See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Fun Murder Mystery 2 Announcement

It’s been a little over two years since Murder Mystery released to Netflix, and work on the sequel is finally getting underway! The gap, of course, makes sense seeing as the pandemic has had a major impact on Hollywood. But audiences will be excited to know that lead stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are totally on board, and fans can now see them reunite in a fun way for Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.
cartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 2 episode 3 preview: A spotlight on Laura

Season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Laura,” and that sets the stage somewhat for what’s ahead. For some time now, we’ve known that The Good Wife alum Julianna Margulies is going to have an essential role to play on the Apple TV+ drama, and this upcoming episode should prove to be a heck of a deep dive on her title character. Laura Peterson will be spending a lot of time around the UBA crew and she’s coming in with confidence and a totally different style. She doesn’t hold a whole lot back, she has very few secrets, and that could be a contrast to the number of people we’ve met in this world in the past.
districtchronicles.com

Julianna Margulies ‘Kept Tearing Up’ in a Season 2 Scene With Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show.’

Julianna Margulies’ The Morning Show debut is finally here. She makes her first appearance in the AppleTV+ series’ Oct. as a season 2 cast member. There is only one episode. However, filming Season 2 wasn’t without its ups and downs. The E.R. alum admitted in a September 2021 interview that she “kept tearing up” during a particularly “moving scene” with Reese Witherspoon.
southernillinoisnow.com

Jennifer Aniston hints she’s ready to give love another shot

Jennifer Aniston says she’s ready to fall in love again following her divorce from Justin Theroux. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce, the Friends alum said she thinks “it’s time” she settles down with someone new. At the moment, she admits, “No one of importance has hit my radar yet,”...
toofab.com

Jennifer Aniston Says She's Finally Ready to Start Dating Again

"I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another." Jennifer Aniston is ready to get back out on the market. In an interview with Bruce Bozzi on Radio Andy, the actress revealed that she's finally ready to start dating again following her divorce from Justin Theroux. Though the "Friends" star said there "hasn't been time" for her to start up a new relationship -- especially in the era of Covid -- it seems she's starting to put herself back out there.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston is ready for a relationship, after not wanting one ‘for a long time’

Jennifer Aniston is looking for love. The former “Friends” star says she’s not dating anyone right now, but she is interested in finding that special someone. When asked if she is dating by Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast “Lunch with Bruce,” Aniston said, “No, not at the time. No, I’m not. I feel like I’m getting — there hasn’t been time.”
In Style

Jennifer Aniston Shared a Rare Update on Her Love Life

Jennifer Aniston just made a rare comment about her love life. In a new interview with Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, the actress weighed in on dating during the pandemic, telling Bozzi, "No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."
