See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview

Season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Laura,” and that sets the stage somewhat for what’s ahead. For some time now, we’ve known that The Good Wife alum Julianna Margulies is going to have an essential role to play on the Apple TV+ drama, and this upcoming episode should prove to be a heck of a deep dive on her title character. Laura Peterson will be spending a lot of time around the UBA crew and she’s coming in with confidence and a totally different style. She doesn’t hold a whole lot back, she has very few secrets, and that could be a contrast to the number of people we’ve met in this world in the past.

