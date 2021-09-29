CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scariest Horror Movie Characters Come to Life In New Vans Collection

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yqaR_0cBiTRTM00
The Warner Bros x Vans "House of Horror" Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Halloween just around the corner, Vans is celebrating the spooky holiday with a new footwear and apparel collection to pair with your costume.

The Cali-based skatewear brand announced yesterday that it has teamed up with Warner Bros. this fall to reimagine classic Vans sneakers with terrifying graphics and designs inspired by several cult classic horror films.

The footwear offerings feature two SK8-Hi colorways including one inspired by Freddy Kreuger’s iconic sweater as well as a yellow-based pair that’s decorated with details from Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” Additional sneakers in the group include a set of Slip-Ons featuring “The Shining” twins as well as a “Friday the 13th”-inspired style with a graphic of Jason Voorhees mask on the upper. The collection continues with a checkerboard-covered Vans Era inspired by Pennywise and a bloody pair of Slide-On slippers.

In addition to the footwear, the capsule will include a fleece pullover, a short sleeve t-shirt, socks, a 6-panel jockey hat, a 5-panel snapback hat, and a backpack for men while the women’s apparel and accessories will consist of a boyfriend fit fleece pullover hoodie, a cotton jersey boyfriend fit t-shirt and mini backpack.

The Warner Bros x Vans “House of Horror” collection will be released this Friday at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. Fans who are interested in shopping the collection are encouraged to sign up for Vans’ newsletter at Vans.com/Horror to get notified when it drops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fgi5a_0cBiTRTM00
The Freddy Krueger-inspired Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

