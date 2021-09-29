CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All workers safe after rescue from mine in Canada

Argus Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said. Vale said the 39 workers trapped by an accident on Sunday climbed a series of ladders with the...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

