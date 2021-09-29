All workers safe after rescue from mine in Canada

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern Pakistan, causing roofs and walls of mud brick homes to collapse on families as they slept.
A one-year-old boy was among the victims, killed when a beam crashed on top of him in the darkness, as the 5.9-magnitude quake jolted at least six cities and towns in Balochistan province.
The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides blocked some roads, hampering initial rescue efforts.
"The roof of my house collapsed, when I regained consciousness, I pulled out two of my sons, but the youngest one... had already died," survivor Rafiullah, a farmer from a village in Harnai district, told AFP.
