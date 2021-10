If you could pick an all-star cast for an action movie with sarcasm, humor, and wit, who would you put on the call sheet? Who would you cast in your movie if you wanted to keep the audience enthralled, laughing, and mesmerized? These were questions that had to be asked when it came to the movie Red Notice, and if a trailer for the film released earlier this month tells us anything, it’s that Netflix chose right.

