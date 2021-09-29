CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Czech Communists Risk Historic Defeat As Vote Looms

A video clip tagged "farewellcomrades" has gone viral ahead of this week's Czech elections as the Communist Party faces a parliamentary wipe-out, 32 years after being toppled in the 1989 Velvet Revolution. The clip features a queue for food reminiscent of the long lines seen during the former Communist command...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Communist leader asks Putin to call off party crackdown, voting reforms

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The leader of Russia’s Communist Party has accused authorities of persecuting his party’s activists and carrying out reforms to the voting system that imperil political stability, in a rare message of dissent addressed to President Vladimir Putin. Authorities cracked down on Gennady Zyuganov’s Communist Party last month...
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Russia: Communists complain about election results online |

Moscow (dpa) – A good week after the Russian parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of manipulation, the Communist Party filed a first complaint in connection with the votes cast online. Candidate Mikhail Lobanov calls for the cancellation of electronic ballots in his constituency of Moscow, a court in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party, which increased its share of seats in the...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Navalny
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Communists Warned Against Planned Moscow Protest Over Elections

Moscow police and city officials have warned the Communist Party against following through with calls for a gathering in the Russian capital on September 25 to protest the results of last weekend's elections. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has also ordered the publishers of the party's website to delete references to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

West pushes Russia for answers on Navalny poisoning

A group of 45 Western countries demanded at the global toxic arms watchdog on Tuesday that Russia provide urgent answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow now has 10 days to respond to the questions posed by the EU and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia, under the rules of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Western nations say opposition leader Navalny was poisoned in Russia with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August last year. He was treated in Germany before returning to Russia, where he is now in jail. Moscow has always denied involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
EUROPE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Court rules Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. The Constitutional Tribunal held that some provisions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Online Voting#Communists#2016 Election#Ap#Russian#Kremlin#United Russia Party#The Communist Party
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
The Independent

PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

Czechs begin voting Friday in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job despite a new scandal over his financial dealings.Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament the main legislative body in the eastern European country that's a member of the European Union and NATO.Euroskeptic Babis, 67, has had a turbulent term featuring numerous scandals. Among them, police recommended that he should be indicted over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies, and a recently published...
ELECTIONS
New York Post

Putin’s alleged mistress has $100M, ‘Pandora Papers’ reveal

His secret girlfriend has lots of secret wealth. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime mistress has an estimated net worth of $100 million in “shadow wealth,” including swanky apartments and a yacht, despite her modest background, a trove of newly leaked documents reveal. Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, has been romantically linked with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy