Devils Should Use Preseason to Test Line Combinations

By Alex Chauvancy
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils had a busy offseason that included signing Dougie Hamilton and Tomáš Tatar through free agency and acquiring Ryan Graves in a trade. That’s bound to lead to some different looks in their line combos and defense pairs. And with preseason games set to begin tonight, head coach Lindy Ruff should test different line combinations to see what does and doesn’t work ahead of the regular season.

New Jersey Devils: A Perfect Preseason Outcome In Washington

The New Jersey Devils played the Washington Capitals in a preseason game on Wednesday night. It was great to see them back in action, although preseason, as they have been gone for so long now. After some big improvements over the offseason, it is exciting to think about the team going forward. We were able to see some of that on display in Washington.
