Chelsea vs. Juventus: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League in English and Spanish

By Jason Kates
 8 days ago
Chelsea heads to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a heavyweight UEFA Champions League tilt versus Italian side Juventus. In their first match of group play, both teams secured three points, with the Blues defeating Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 and Juve winning 3-0 over Malmo FF. For Juventus, it will need the services of Moises Kean, Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli to break down Chelsea’s stout back line. Manager Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, should feature standouts Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as the top attacking options. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

