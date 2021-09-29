How to navigate one of the world’s coolest art hotels with children

Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards were released Tuesday, and three Colorado hotels, plus one resort, made the respective worldwide top 50 lists in 2021. Coming in at No. 31 for hotels, Gravity Haus Breckenridge received a nod for the second year in a row, after opening in 2019. The ski-in, ski-out boutique hotel is one of three Gravity Haus lodging options in Colorado; the other two are located in Vail and Winter Park. “The hotel is part lodging, part social club, and 100% focused on catering to a certain type of hard-charging, outdoor enthusiast,” Condé Nast says. “There’s a fitness and sport-recovery center and lanes for duckpin bowling, plus a co-working space, coffee shop and restaurant, and even a Japanese-inspired onsen.”
Comments / 0