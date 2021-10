The preseason hasn’t been great for the Washington Capitals. It began with a shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Sep. 26, and this past week the team didn’t fare much better. Though the stars recorded some ice time and padded the stat sheet, the questions that need to be answered before the start of the season are still lingering without a concrete solution. The defense doesn’t look ready, center depth may now have to be addressed through necessity, and the youth are creating competition at forward.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO