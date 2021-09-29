CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motherboard and GPU Pricing Under Pressure Due to Copper Foil Shortage

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prices are surging for the copper and copper-clad laminates (CCLs) used to make printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are then used for pretty much every type of electronics device. According to reports from DigiTimes, the cost of manufacturing devices like PC motherboards and graphics cards is rising due to a copper foil shortage, nad now the question is how much of that cost the manufacturers will pass on to the end user. According to some of our quick calculations, the impact of the copper foil shortages could be most felt in lower-end devices, while more expensive premium products might see less of an impact due to already-inflated pricing.

www.tomshardware.com

