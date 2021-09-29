This Alabama Power journeyman is an unsung hero with a heart for home

“Life has taught me to prioritize myself and well-being at all costs. When I was married, I was so caught up in being an us that I really forgot about being me. Going through that process helped me realize just how much I wasn’t paying attention to myself and prioritizing my own needs and thoughts. I’ve been divorced for three years, and life is free. It’s a lot of work too, just learning how to take care of yourself. It’s important to me. It makes me more confident. One thing I like to do now is get my nails done at least once a month, but typically every two weeks, simply because when I get my nails done, I feel like I’ve got my life together. It doesn’t matter if anyone else feels that way. This is what I like, so it’s what I do.” – Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO