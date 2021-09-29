This Alabama Power journeyman is an unsung hero with a heart for home
By Nancy Prater
Alabama NewsCenter
8 days ago
From small town Delta, Alabama, to Afghanistan, Daniel Morrison has covered a lot of ground, but his heart has always been in Alabama. The youngest of seven children, he remembers seeing Alabama Power bucket trucks in his neighborhood. At an early age, Morrison wondered how electricity worked. “Daniel quickly learned...
Upon Alabama Power’s founding, William Patrick Lay committed the company as “developed for the service of Alabama.” Broderick Smith, a member of Alabama Power’s customer service team, embodies this motto in how he approaches customer service with a commitment to serving the community. Originally from Selma, Smith works as a...
What is something you’ve overcome that you never thought you would?. “Becoming an adjuster. There were a lot of obstacles that prevented me from being an adjuster. However, with the good Lord, and people at the job on my side, I’ve been able to become one. I’ve got licenses in all states but three. That’s something for me. I was able to have that second chance, that second opportunity. By having the second chance, I’ve been able to do what I want to do, be more free, go places. I am able to move forward without anything to hold me back.” – Tarsha Lacey of Jefferson County.
For Alabama Power customer service representative Jamar Crawford, building relationships is what it’s all about. Originally from Wedowee, Crawford started with Alabama Power in 2015 in the customer call center at the company’s headquarters in Birmingham. In 2018, he moved to the Anniston business office to be closer to family and friends, as well as to work in the community he calls home.
A five-year, comprehensive research project will explore the status of Black businesses in Alabama, with the goal of pinpointing specific challenges they face and identifying strategies to help them thrive. The first study of its kind in the state, the project will tap resources from three universities as well as...
RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers in progress across Alabama this afternoon are over the southeast part of the state. Rain is very hard to find over the north and central parts of the state. Temperatures are mostly between 78 and 82 degrees. Any showers in progress will end this evening, and the sky becomes mostly fair tonight with a low between 60 and 64 degrees.
Nine engineering alumni and one longtime employee of Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering were recently honored during an awards ceremony by the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council for their distinguished professional careers. Zeke Smith, executive vice president of External Affairs for Alabama Power, was among those recognized as a...
Weekend entertainment brings something fall for all. The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game will kick off Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at historic Legion Field. This is the first year the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic has been hosted in Birmingham. This is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics. The tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University began in 1902. The 85th game will continue to celebrate the heritage, legacy and pageantry of historically Black colleges and universities. In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field. For tailgating information, call 205-254-2401. The game will broadcast on ESPN. Tickets can be bought at lrymediagroup or the Legion Field ticket office Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at noon. Digital and physical tickets are accepted. Vehicle parking on game day is $10 and the lots open at 4 p.m. Call 205-254-2401 for information about charter bus groups. For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, COVID-19 social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed at Legion Field Stadium. Patrons must wear a mask upon entering the venue.
After a small group of women at Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church in Birmingham hosted a baby shower for a struggling, single mom seven years ago, they recognized the need went far beyond one person. That simple shower led to the launch of Bundles of Hope, Birmingham’s only nonprofit diaper bank.
Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a tactical engineering company, announced that it is expanding its Alabama footprint and opening a production facility in the Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Colorado-based SAS officials said the facility is part of a strategy that will expedite its strategic, tactical, manufacturing, logistics and R&D activities....
RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are most active this afternoon south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of Montgomery, Wilcox, Lee and Russell counties, where amounts have likely exceeded 2 inches. There is some sun over the northern quarter of Alabama, where temperatures have reached the low 80s.
The historic iron-ore mine Ishkooda No. 13 has been excavated and is part of Birmingham’s Red Mountain Park experience. The mine dates back to 1873 and is now a great glimpse into the mining history that helped build the Magic City. Jeff Newman, co-founder of Underground Birmingham and a local...
Fall is the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy the changing colors and cooler weather. The Alabama Power Preserves offer 65 public-use spaces across 12 reservoirs with free hiking trails, fishing piers, boat launches, picnic tables and more where you can continue to soak up the great outdoors.
It’s hard to imagine a world without the internet, social media or even email. For many of us, the way we communicate, seek assistance and find new information looks very different than it did several years ago, thanks to online technology. For Alabama Power’s customer service team, leveraging new technology...
“Life has taught me to prioritize myself and well-being at all costs. When I was married, I was so caught up in being an us that I really forgot about being me. Going through that process helped me realize just how much I wasn’t paying attention to myself and prioritizing my own needs and thoughts. I’ve been divorced for three years, and life is free. It’s a lot of work too, just learning how to take care of yourself. It’s important to me. It makes me more confident. One thing I like to do now is get my nails done at least once a month, but typically every two weeks, simply because when I get my nails done, I feel like I’ve got my life together. It doesn’t matter if anyone else feels that way. This is what I like, so it’s what I do.” – Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham.
With an increasing need in the manufacturing world, the University of Alabama has expanded resources and experiences to its students to create a more prepared industrial workforce. The UA College of Engineering’s Alabama Initiative on Manufacturing Development and Education, or Alabama IMaDE, had its grand opening ceremony Sept. 30. Alabama...
A writer and radio producer with Alabama ties is among the latest recipients of a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation. Daniel Alarcón, a native of Peru who grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Indian Springs School, is among the 25 people selected as a 2021 MacArthur Fellow. The honor comes with an unrestricted $625,000 stipend paid over five years.
Can electric vehicles save you money? Do they hold a charge long enough for me to get to work and back? What if I need a charge on a long trip?. Those questions and others were answered Wednesday evening in Auburn at an “Electric Vehicle Awareness Event” hosted by Auburn University. The university’s Office of Sustainability invited electric vehicle (EV) car owners as well as experts from Alabama Power, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Energy Alabama to show off various EV models and answer questions.
The first weeks of autumn are a great time to go outside and get a head start on landscaping and gardening for spring. The cooler temperatures and lower humidity make for a more enjoyable experience, and new plants are able to take advantage of moisture already in the ground. As...
When it comes to hard work, motivation and discipline, gender is irrelevant. The first drum major team of three women leading the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marching Blazers – Janna Mann, Anna Wilkes and Avery Williams – unquestionably have those qualities, along with lots of gratitude and pride. Each...
James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.
