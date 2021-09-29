CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta, AL

This Alabama Power journeyman is an unsung hero with a heart for home

By Nancy Prater
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From small town Delta, Alabama, to Afghanistan, Daniel Morrison has covered a lot of ground, but his heart has always been in Alabama. The youngest of seven children, he remembers seeing Alabama Power bucket trucks in his neighborhood. At an early age, Morrison wondered how electricity worked. “Daniel quickly learned...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

National Customer Service Week: Alabama Power employee Broderick Smith serves the community in his job and as a volunteer leader

Upon Alabama Power’s founding, William Patrick Lay committed the company as “developed for the service of Alabama.” Broderick Smith, a member of Alabama Power’s customer service team, embodies this motto in how he approaches customer service with a commitment to serving the community. Originally from Selma, Smith works as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Tarsha Lacey

What is something you’ve overcome that you never thought you would?. “Becoming an adjuster. There were a lot of obstacles that prevented me from being an adjuster. However, with the good Lord, and people at the job on my side, I’ve been able to become one. I’ve got licenses in all states but three. That’s something for me. I was able to have that second chance, that second opportunity. By having the second chance, I’ve been able to do what I want to do, be more free, go places. I am able to move forward without anything to hold me back.” – Tarsha Lacey of Jefferson County.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

National Customer Service Week: Relationships are at the heart of serving Alabama Power customers

For Alabama Power customer service representative Jamar Crawford, building relationships is what it’s all about. Originally from Wedowee, Crawford started with Alabama Power in 2015 in the customer call center at the company’s headquarters in Birmingham. In 2018, he moved to the Anniston business office to be closer to family and friends, as well as to work in the community he calls home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Government
Delta, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Isolated showers for Alabama this evening

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers in progress across Alabama this afternoon are over the southeast part of the state. Rain is very hard to find over the north and central parts of the state. Temperatures are mostly between 78 and 82 degrees. Any showers in progress will end this evening, and the sky becomes mostly fair tonight with a low between 60 and 64 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama highlights the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

Weekend entertainment brings something fall for all. The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game will kick off Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at historic Legion Field. This is the first year the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic has been hosted in Birmingham. This is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics. The tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University began in 1902. The 85th game will continue to celebrate the heritage, legacy and pageantry of historically Black colleges and universities. In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field. For tailgating information, call 205-254-2401. The game will broadcast on ESPN. Tickets can be bought at lrymediagroup or the Legion Field ticket office Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at noon. Digital and physical tickets are accepted. Vehicle parking on game day is $10 and the lots open at 4 p.m. Call 205-254-2401 for information about charter bus groups. For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, COVID-19 social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed at Legion Field Stadium. Patrons must wear a mask upon entering the venue.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Hydroelectric Power#Hydro Power#Power Generation#Hydro Plant#Upper Coosa Maintenance#The Anniston Army Depot
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are most active this afternoon south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of Montgomery, Wilcox, Lee and Russell counties, where amounts have likely exceeded 2 inches. There is some sun over the northern quarter of Alabama, where temperatures have reached the low 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham

“Life has taught me to prioritize myself and well-being at all costs. When I was married, I was so caught up in being an us that I really forgot about being me. Going through that process helped me realize just how much I wasn’t paying attention to myself and prioritizing my own needs and thoughts. I’ve been divorced for three years, and life is free. It’s a lot of work too, just learning how to take care of yourself. It’s important to me. It makes me more confident. One thing I like to do now is get my nails done at least once a month, but typically every two weeks, simply because when I get my nails done, I feel like I’ve got my life together. It doesn’t matter if anyone else feels that way. This is what I like, so it’s what I do.” – Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Your electric vehicle questions answered

Can electric vehicles save you money? Do they hold a charge long enough for me to get to work and back? What if I need a charge on a long trip?. Those questions and others were answered Wednesday evening in Auburn at an “Electric Vehicle Awareness Event” hosted by Auburn University. The university’s Office of Sustainability invited electric vehicle (EV) car owners as well as experts from Alabama Power, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Energy Alabama to show off various EV models and answer questions.
CARS
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon

James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy