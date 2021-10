The shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) are surging this morning, up 7.7% at $18.21 after Raymond James upgraded the stock to "strong buy" from "outperform," noting that its recent underperformance makes it an attractive valuation play. In addition, the analyst in question called Bloom Energy stock a "high-beta, aggressive growth idea." The analyst also cut its price target to $29 from $33, though this is still a 71.5% premium to last night's close.

