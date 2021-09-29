BLOMBERG COLUMN: Trip to L.A. to visit family invites two days at Major League ballparks

For those of you unaware, for the past two weeks I’ve been out of town — way out of town. On Sept. 14 my wife and I flew out to California to visit our son, daughter-in-law, and grandaughter in Los Angeles. Our grandaughter, Fiara, is 15 months old and she loves to run in the park, splash in the water, and play with grandpa. With every trip it gets harder to say good-bye to our little princess and her sweet, smiling face.