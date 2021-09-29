CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

With its next feature Encanto, Disney swaps pure fantasy for magical realism

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s next animated feature, Encanto, has a lot of what you’d expect from the studio. It’s bright and colorful, telling the story of a magical family living in the mountains of Colombia, most of whom have been blessed with superpowers. It’s even a musical with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. But despite the familiar fantasy trappings, it explores new territory for Disney: the narrative tradition of magical realism. “The magic is born out of a human need or drive,” Encanto co-writer and co-director Charise Castro Smith tells The Verge. “It’s all generated by relationships and what these characters are going through.”

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bush
Person
Byron Howard
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
pocketgamer.com

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles: What to expect in its latest Disney and Pixar update

Add magic to your jigsaw puzzles as ZiMAD’s Magic Jigsaw Puzzles welcomes timeless Disney classics into the relaxing mobile game! Worldwide known characters from the Disney and Pixar franchises are waltzing into your device, but what exactly is in store for you?. Exclusive puzzle packs. ZiMAD is working with Disney...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New 'Encanto' Poster Showcases the Magical Powers of the Madrigal Family

Encanto, the 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios has got a new poster as well as a new official trailer. The film follows a Colombian family, the Madrigals, who live in an enchanting place called Encanto and are blessed with magical powers. From speaking to animals to superhuman strength, every member of the family is endowed with some supernatural ability. However, one of the children, Mirabel, does not have a special gift like the others. When Mirabel discovers that the magic of Encanto is in peril, she decides that as the only one in the family without powers, she might be the one who must bring things back to normal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Disney World#Magical Realism
cinelinx.com

Save the Magic in Latest Encanto Trailer

Disney has released a brand new trailer for their next animated film, Encanto, showing off more story details and magical animation. If you’ve been looking forward to Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto is just a couple months away. To get you ready, this morning delivers a fresh trailer to offer new details on the overall story:
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+ Finds the Lead of Its Next Big Sports Movie

Disney+ is currently developing its next big sports movie and just found its lead actor. According to Deadline, Bloom Li will play the lead role in the movie Chang Can Dunk. The film will be about a 16-year-old unpopular kid who is obsessed with learning how to dunk in order to best the school's basketball star, Matt, and hopefully win the adoration of Kristy.
MOVIES
thecheyennepost.com

Disney's Encanto | Official Trailer

This November, find your magic. 🕯✨🦋 Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s Encanto, coming to theaters this Thanksgiving. Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney’s Encanto!

Something about a new Disney movie just makes us feel happy. Well, Disney’s upcoming film, Encanto, is set to release on November 24th, so of course, we’re excited! We’ve already seen a trailer for the film and learned some more about the characters, but now we’ve got another peek!. As...
MOVIES
Polygon

Meet the magical, musical, messy family at the center of Disney’s Encanto

Meet the Madrigals — the magical, chaotic family at the center of Disney’s newest movie. Set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto follows the Madrigal family — a large, messy family that’s just like any other, except for the fact that each member is blessed with a magical gift when they come of age. Well, almost every member of the family. Quirky Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) never got a gift, unlike her mom who can heal through food, or her super strong sister. But when something threatens the magic that’s imbued their family for three generations, it’s up to Mirabel to save it.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Encanto: Disney creators explain Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reggaeton musical

Encanto, Disney’s newest animated movie due in November, is a lush musical about a magical family that lives in an enchanted house in the mountains of Colombia. Each of the Madrigals has been blessed with a magical gift — except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the film’s quirky protagonist, who grew up with no obvious power. When the family’s gifts are threatened, Mirabel must figure out a way to save the magic, and discover her hidden family secrets. While a magical musical about a teenager with big dreams sounds like typical Disney fare, directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with screenwriter and co-director Charise Castro Smith, see some subtle differences that make Encanto stand out.
THEATER & DANCE
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ENCANTO: Check Out A Magical New Trailer & Poster For Disney's 60th Animated Feature

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming animated feature, Encanto, which tells the story of "an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto." Stephanie Beatriz voices 15-year-old...
MOVIES
Distractify

'Encanto' Is the Newest Upcoming Disney Film, but Will It Be on Disney Plus?

The latest Disney animated musical, Encanto, has just gotten its official trailer. Though it's easy to get excited about new movies, we're still living in a world where everything has to work in or around pandemic living. Thus, the upcoming release of Encanto begs a new but familiar question: Will it be streaming on Disney+ during its theatrical release?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy