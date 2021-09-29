CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, OR

OBITUARY: Truman Neal Barlow

By The Enterprise
malheurenterprise.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruman Neal Barlow of Vale, born on October 17, 1948, peacefully passed away September 15, 2021 at home. After graduating from Vale High School in 1966, he served in the Oregon National Guard. Neal farmed with his father, Truman, and always took pride in the crops that he grew. While he was not tending to the farm, he loved fishing and hosting his friends from the Willamette Valley when they traveled over to bird hunt. Neal always had time to help a neighbor and was a very good “shade-tree mechanic.”

