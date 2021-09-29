Square, TikTok team up to expand payments via social media

New integration allows Square Online sellers to sell on the leading platform for short-form mobile video – for free. Square and TikTok announced a new integration that will make it easy for sellers of all types and sizes to reach new customers and grow their sales online. Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.

