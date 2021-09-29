CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Square, TikTok team up to expand payments via social media

By John Adams
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare has teamed up with TikTok to make it easier for the video sharing site's small-business users to set up online stores. Using a product called Square x TikTok, merchants can send customers directly to their online stores from videos, advertisements or shopping tabs. The collaboration includes a feature that allows commercial users of TikTok For Business to set up a customizable Square online store for free.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Ex-Facebook employee says social media giant’s products hurt kids, fuel division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety. Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. She is accusing the company […]
INTERNET
WGME

Ask the I-Team: Is it safe to take quizzes on social media sites?

Odds are you've come across one, whether it's a question to test how well you know a friend or a quiz to see which character from your favorite TV show you’re most like. “How safe is it really, to answer those fun and entertaining questions or quizzes on Facebook news feeds?
INTERNET
Business Insider

Square hitches its wagon to an ecommerce star with TikTok tie-up

Square is letting its merchants promote and sell through TikTok. TikTok is becoming one of the top social commerce destinations thanks to its large user base. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. Square partnered with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Marketing#Online Stores#Advertising#Tiktok For Business#Square#Snippits#Api#Ro#Chinese
thepaypers.com

Square partners with TikTok

Square and TikTok have announced a new integration that will make it easy for sellers of all types and sizes to reach new customers. Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Square and TikTok Partner to Help Businesses Expand Their Reach Online

New integration allows Square Online sellers to sell on the leading platform for short-form mobile video – for free. Square and TikTok announced a new integration that will make it easy for sellers of all types and sizes to reach new customers and grow their sales online. Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thepaypers.com

Incentivio teams up with Square to provide integrated digital guest experience tools

Incentivio, a US-based digital guest experience platform, has partnered with Square to help restaurants engage guests and increase digital revenue. The partnership between Incentivio and Square will allow restaurant operators leveraging Square for Restaurants to access new digital tools that are fully integrated with their POS. With Incentivio, restaurants will...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IBTimes

How Many People Are On TikTok? Social Media App Reports Astounding Number Of Global Users

Video-sharing app TikTok announced Monday in a blog post that it has 1 billion monthly global users. “TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of our creators,” the Chinese-owned company said in the post. “Our global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in-between, culture truly starts on TikTok.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
insidebitcoins.com

Fintech Platform, COTI Teams Up with Ardana for Stablecoin Payments

COTI, a leading fintech platform, has announced its collaboration with Ardana, a Cardano stablecoin platform. Through this partnership, COTI will integrate stablecoin crypto to fiat payments that can be accessed by the Cardano community and other global users. With this partnership, Ardana will bring stablecoins to AdaPay, an innovative payment...
ECONOMY
American Banker

American Express debuts in-app connection to PayPal

American Express spent the last few years updating its mobile app to make more room for PayPal users. The newest revision enables customers to add their Amex card to PayPal by tapping a button within Amex’s mobile app, streamlining what had been a complex process, Amex announced Thursday. The so-called...
RETAIL
Phys.org

A team has investigated what motivated social media use during Jan. 6 event

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building gave two South Dakota State University School of Communication and Journalism faculty members an opportunity to examine what motivates compulsive social media use during a breaking news event. However, they had to move fast. "As I watched the live coverage (at...
COLLEGES
beincrypto.com

BitPay & Verifone Team Up to Provide Crypto Payments

The pairing will allow Verifone’s in-store and cloud services to accept cryptocurrency payments. Payment solution provider Verifone has partnered up with BitPay to bring digital currency into the mix. A press release announced that Verifone will begin to utilize BitPay’s blockchain technology in order to offer crypto payments on in-store and e-commerce cloud services in the United States.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Automated Payments Firm Serrala Teams With Open Banking Platform Tink on Direct Billing via Bank Apps

The financial and automation payments platform Serrala and the open banking service Tink have joined forces on a project to support open banking tech services. As the website Crowdfund Insider reported, the partnership will see the two firms supporting bills so they can reach clients over every channel to settle bills, leading to faster, less expensive and more accurate transactions.
TECHNOLOGY
checkupnewsroom.com

TikTok & Tics: Rise in Movement Disorder Documented on Social Media

Physicians are sounding the alarm on yet another health concern that may be exacerbated by the pandemic. Within the past year doctors have noticed a dramatic increase in teens experiencing the sudden onset of tics, or involuntary and uncontrollable sounds and movement. This current tic phenomenon is primarily impacting teen...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy