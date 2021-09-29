Square, TikTok team up to expand payments via social media
Square has teamed up with TikTok to make it easier for the video sharing site's small-business users to set up online stores. Using a product called Square x TikTok, merchants can send customers directly to their online stores from videos, advertisements or shopping tabs. The collaboration includes a feature that allows commercial users of TikTok For Business to set up a customizable Square online store for free.www.americanbanker.com
