March Madness branding extended to NCAA Women's Tournament following recommendation from gender equity review

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA announced Wednesday that it will use the March Madness branding synonymous with the men's NCAA Tournament for the Women's NCAA Tournament beginning in 2022. It's one change that was recommended in a 115-page August report from the law firm Kaplan, Hecker & Fink that was hired to conduct a review of the disparities between the 2021 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

www.cbssports.com

