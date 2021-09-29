March Madness branding extended to NCAA Women's Tournament following recommendation from gender equity review

Emerging from the Harder Stadium tunnel to a raucous crowd was a brand-new experience for most of the UCSB men’s soccer team. The cancellation of the 2020 season was especially harsh for the Gauchos, as they were expected to return with a talented group that had made it to the Final Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2019. To make matters worse, Harder Stadium was set to host the 2020 College Cup, and the Gauchos had a realistic chance of playing for the National Championship on their home turf.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO