Can Warby Parker reach the vaunted $10 billion valuation?

It’s been a long time in the making. Eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker is coming into focus Wednesday on the public market after 11 years as a private business. This direct listing will matter: To an extent, it will serve as a bellwether for other direct-to-consumer businesses coming to market; It has been billed as the “godfather” of the trend, with the public listing coming ahead of other venture-backed, consumer-facing businesses including Allbirds and Fabletics.