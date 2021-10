More details are taking shape for this year’s Veterans Day Parade, though the committee organizing the event says volunteers and sponsors are still needed. The 70th Annual Veterans Day celebration will be on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. Rather than a traditional parade, this year’s will take a reverse parade format, where veterans and floats will be placed around town for the public to drive by and witness. This is a similar format to what happened last year, though last year’s parade was just at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

ALBANY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO