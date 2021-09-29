Grammy Winning Latin star, Olga Tañon has listed her equestrian ranch in Florida

Grammy Winning Latin star, Olga Tañon has listed her equestrian ranch for $ 3,485 Million Dollars. This 26-acre ranch is located in Ocala, Florida. It is a paradise not only for family and guests but also a setup designed to keep any horse lover happy.

Olga and her husband, Billy Denizard bought the property in 2013.

This property’s true highlight is the equestrian facilities. The equestrian setup is an 18-stall cinderblock barn of about 5,600 square feet, IT’s the ideal property for en equestrian lover. Olga Tañon has released 14 albums and has had several chart topping singles on the Latin music charts, and she won the Grammy for best merengue albums in both 2000 and 2001.

According to the listing, the entire estate is outfitted with cameras and multiple levels of security, creating a safe and private space.

The main house measures 4,852 square feet and contains 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

It has a high-end kitchen that’s open and leads right into a great room designed for entertaining.

It’s also equipped with one of the largest pool cages you’ll ever see, making it an ideal entertaining spot, no matter what the season.

An arial view of the ranch

In addition to the pool and spa, there’s also an outdoor kitchen. Outside there‘s also a basketball court, and a man made lake with a water fountain feature.

