Grammy Winning Latin star, Olga Tañon has listed her equestrian ranch in Florida

By HOLA! USA
 8 days ago

Grammy Winning Latin star, Olga Tañon has listed her equestrian ranch for $ 3,485 Million Dollars. This 26-acre ranch is located in Ocala, Florida. It is a paradise not only for family and guests but also a setup designed to keep any horse lover happy.

Olga and her husband, Billy Denizard bought the property in 2013. The couple loves horses and for many years they have enjoyed the amazing ranch, but the time has

This property’s true highlight is the equestrian facilities. The equestrian setup is an 18-stall cinderblock barn of about 5,600 square feet, IT’s the ideal property for en equestrian lover. Olga Tañon has released 14 albums and has had several chart topping singles on the Latin music charts, and she won the Grammy for best merengue albums in both 2000 and 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPBl5_0cBiNkwB00

According to the listing, the entire estate is outfitted with cameras and multiple levels of security, creating a safe and private space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdQuT_0cBiNkwB00

The main house measures 4,852 square feet and contains 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0Zey_0cBiNkwB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfmEn_0cBiNkwB00

It has a high-end kitchen that’s open and leads right into a great room designed for entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwP5e_0cBiNkwB00

It’s also equipped with one of the largest pool cages you’ll ever see, making it an ideal entertaining spot, no matter what the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5RH1_0cBiNkwB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k76N2_0cBiNkwB00

This property’s true highlight is the equestrian facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skeD_0cBiNkwB00

An arial view of the ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB0F9_0cBiNkwB00

In addition to the pool and spa, there’s also an outdoor kitchen. Outside there‘s also a basketball court, and a man made lake with a water fountain feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103N3e_0cBiNkwB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVCsM_0cBiNkwB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Uay7_0cBiNkwB00

The equestrian setup is an 18-stall cinderblock barn of about 5,600 square feet, IT’s the ideal property for en equestrian lover.

