Spruce grouse feathers needed for genetic research

By John Myers
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- Spruce grouse hunters in northern Minnesota’s boreal forests can help with a genetics research project being conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the University of Minnesota. It’s the second year of the study, which wants hunters to turn in feathers from grouse...

