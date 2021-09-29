CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How Many Solar Panels Do We Need to Power the Entire World?

By Derya Ozdemir
 8 days ago
As the world strives to discover new sources of energy that can be converted into power as effectively and cleanly as possible, solar power plants, which use various strategies to turn the Sun's power into energy and electricity, are gaining importance quicker than ever. Solar is by far the largest, most reliable source of energy available all around the world, and yet, we aren't taking advantage of it to its full potential. A typical home may need between 20 and 25 solar panels to cover 100 percent of its electricity usage, but how about the world?

rick carp
8d ago

solar doesn't work in the winter time or in cloudy areas also produces radiation worse than electrical lines but the bottom line is you only can take so much from mother Earth including the Sun before they strike back

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

