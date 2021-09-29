CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Few Disney World Employees Have Worked at the Park Ever Since It Opened 50 Years Ago

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wq41M_0cBiNFlm00

Could you imagine working for 50 years in the Happiest Place on Earth? These Disney World employees don’t have to imagine it, because it’s a dream come true for them.

The Associated Press recently talked to four of the original employees who worked at the park from when it opened to today. In total, about two dozen employees still work at the park who got their start in 1971. This Friday, Oct. 1, marks the 50th anniversary of the park, and these employees reminisced about the moment that changed their lives forever.

George Kalogridis decided to apply to work at Walt Disney World as a high school graduate, joining the ranks of hotel workers. Chuck Milam learned about the job from a Disney exec whose house he was landscaping. Earliene Anderson visited Disneyland in California two years ago and couldn’t wait to get a job at the new park. And Forrest Bahruth joined the crew as a show director, choreographing and staging different shows and parades at the park.

When those four Disney World employees started working, they were among 6,000 total who helped open Magic Kingdom in 1971. Now, the park boasts more than 77,000 employees, three additional theme parks, and two dozen more hotels. And there’s nowhere else they’d rather be.

“Disney has been my love, and it still is,” Anderson said. She now works in merchandising at a Magic Kingdom hotel. “I love Disney.”

Bahruth also loves his work and being surrounded by people who feel the same.

“There are people all over the world who get up to go work. They’re unhappy about it. They don’t really like their jobs,” Bahruth said. “As you can tell from us, there’s an enthusiasm. We are privileged to be at a place where we love what we do.”

Disney World Employees Remember Opening Day 50 Years Ago

A lot of obstacles stood in the way of Disney World opening back in 1971. Walt had died five years before, leaving his brother Roy to scramble to finish all the last-minute details for this “East Coast Disneyland.”

“It was like an army of ants. Everything was under construction. Interiors were still being put in. Roofing was still being put on top,” Bahruth said. “There was painting, landscaping. Things were arriving by the moment. It was like trucks going everywhere.”

But two specific moments stand out in the minds of the original employees. They remember a photo taken of thousands of employees standing in front of Cinderella’s castle, along with the costumed characters. The photo would show up on the cover of Life magazine two weeks later.

“They brought all the characters up, staged them first, and then they tried to keep all the different workers together based on the color of their costumes,” Milam said. “If you were from Fantasyland and in yellow, you would go over there.”

The Disney World employees also remember the parade. Hundreds of white doves and multi-colored balloons filled the air, as 4,000 entertainers marched through the streets. Broadway composer Meredith Wilson conducted a 1,076-member marching band.

“It was the biggest thing I had ever seen,” Bahruth said.

While only 10,000 visitors showed up that first day, by Thanksgiving, cars lined up down the interstate to try and get into the park.

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

We Went to Disney World on the Busiest Day EVER. This is What We Learned.

If you’ve been following along with us here at AllEars recently, then you know that Friday, October 1st was Disney World’s big 50th Anniversary!. We were there in all four parks (and the resorts!) that day, and we shared a TON of content — from snacks to merchandise to crowds and more. Now that the dust has settled, we’re breaking down what it was like to be in Walt Disney World on the busiest day ever!
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney World’s KiteTails Had A Few…KiteFails

KiteTails is a new daytime show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom featuring giant 3D kites flying over Discovery River! What could possibly go wrong?. Apparently, a lot can go wrong sometimes. Here are a few of Animal Kingdom’s #KiteFails… . KiteTails has two different themed shows, one based on Jungle Book...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

How Have 50th Anniversary Crowds Affected Disney World’s Wait Times?

Disney World’s 50th anniversary has officially begun this week, and the crowds were pretty busy on October 1st!. But, you may be wondering what the week leading up to it and afterwards were like, since the anniversary celebrations are so massive! Well, we’ve got a look at the attraction wait times we saw around Disney World during the start of the 50th anniversary!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
crossroadstoday.com

Walt Disney World celebrates 50 years

ORLANDO, Florida – It was a half-century ago that Walt Disney’s dream to turn acres of orange groves and swampland into a theme park. Constructed in Orlando, Florida the resort now has multiple theme parks, hotels, and other attractions. It’s now among the most popular tourist destinations in the world...
ORLANDO, FL
mouseinfo.com

WATCH: D23 Inside Disney: 50 Magical Years of Walt Disney World peeks at the past, present, and future of Disney Parks

D23 is in Florida this week for a very special video episode: D23 Inside Disney: 50 Magical Years of Walt Disney World. Hosts Tony Morrison (Good Morning America), Sheri Henry (Oh My Disney) and Jeffrey Epstein (for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club) are doing up the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with a special look at the past, present, and future of the resort.
TRAVEL
allears.net

Giving Disney World Cast Compliments is Now Easier Than Ever

After one MASSIVE day of magic, the 50th anniversary celebrations have officially begun in Disney World!. While our day was made through the incredible entertainment, experiences, treats, and attractions we saw, there’s one very special component of the parks that make them as wonderful as they are. For 50 years, Cast Members have used their own pixie dust to enchant guests and bring the magic to life. And, as we step into a new era of the parks, there’s a way you can give back to them!
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kalogridis
Person
Walt Disney
mynews13.com

Disney World at 50: Moving to Florida to work for Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Still unpacking after moving to Central Florida back in June, Auralee Schreck knows she has a lot of work to do. “It's a lifestyle,” she said. Judging by her pins, backpacks, and figurines, it's clear to see she's a Disney fan. What You Need To Know. Auralee...
FLORIDA STATE
wyomingpublicmedia.org

50 years ago, Disney World opened its doors and welcomed guests to its Magic Kingdom

Disney World, the largest theme park in the world, welcomed its first guests on Oct. 1, 1971. Over the next five decades the park — which covers more than 40 square miles in central Florida — grew into an entertainment complex that includes four theme parks, two waterparks, golf courses, a shopping destination and 27 resort hotels.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Theme Park#The Associated Press#Walt Disney World
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: The LAST Showing of the ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks in Disney World!

Can you believe we’re only DAYS away from Disney World’s 50th anniversary?! We couldn’t be more excited to experience all the new entertainment coming to the parks. And, the Magic Kingdom has been transforming before our eyes with decorations on Cinderella Castle, golden statues, a themed stage, and more!. While...
LIFESTYLE
Gainesville.com

From astronauts to animals, Walt Disney’s imaginary world came to life 50 years ago

A new era: Grand Opening of Magic Kingdom theme park. The public had never seen anything quite like it: On Oct. 1, 1971, the imaginary world of Disney came alive with the opening of Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse led the first lucky visitors — Lakeland residents Bill and Marty Windsor and their two young sons Jay and Lee — into the Magic Kingdom while beloved characters danced and sang.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Parks Halloween Balloon Floats Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween balloon has arrived at Walt Disney World. You’ll find it with balloon Cast Members on Main Street, U.S.A., in the Magic Kingdom. The double-layered balloon has an orange Mickey head balloon surrounded by a...
TRAVEL
fox13news.com

On This Day: Epcot opened at Walt Disney World in 1982

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The park that Walt Disney described as his ‘Experimental Prototype City of Tomorrow,’ or ‘Epcot’ for short, opened to the public 39 years ago today. After successfully running the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, for over a decade, Walt Disney and his brother, Roy...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
wfla.com

A look back at 50 years of Disney World magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, the resort is sharing a look back at the past five decades of magic. On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests for the first time. According to Disney, over 10,000 guests showed up at Magic Kingdom on opening day to see the much-anticipated Florida theme park.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
Inside the Magic

Early Theme Park Entry Begins At Disney World

Lately, Disney World has seen many changes come to its theme parks. From the announcement of Disney’s Magical Express coming to an end, and Magic Bands no longer a complementary perk for staying at a Disney Resort — long-time Disney fans have a lot to get used to. Before the pandemic, Disney World had Extra Magic Hours for Resort Guests, a perk that was announced to be replaced by Early Theme Park Entry. Now, we have a debut date for this NEW Disney World perk!
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

235K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy