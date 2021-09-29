CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear That? EPCOT’s Matsuriza Drummers Are Returning!

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
Cover picture for the articleWe have some exciting news as we cruise through Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary week! With celebrations kicking off on October 1, we’re thrilled to join in the 18-month long Disney Parks celebration. October 1 also marks the return of several pre-COVID favorites. We previously shared the news that Yehaa Bob Jackson is returning to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, “Let the Magic Begin” is returning to Magic Kingdom, and even Casey’s Corner Pianist will once again be tickling the ivories! With so much excitement, we’re thrilled to hear that EPCOT’s Matsuriza is returning to the World Showcase!

