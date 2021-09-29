CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweep The Leg! The Karate Kid Collection Coming to 4K December 7th

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can practice your Wax On and Wax Off just in time for the holidays!. Sony will bring John G. Alvidson's Karate Kid Trilogy to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 7th in a deluxe 6-Disc set!. Each film in the set arrives with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos...

ultrahd.highdefdigest.com

cinelinx.com

The Karate Kid Collection Brings the Trilogy to 4K Ultra HD for the First Time

Though the original Karate Kid has already been remastered in 4K, the rest of the trilogy is getting the same treatment via a new trilogy collection. Karate Kid fans have something to add to their Christmas list this year, as the original trilogy is coming together with all new 4K remasters (based off the original film negatives) in a brand new set. The Karate Kid Collection will launch on December 7th:
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer: The ‘Karate Kid’ Spin-Off Returns In December

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” leans hard into the nostalgia of the Karate Kid movie series. The past three seasons have brought back a number of characters to the series. Season 4 is no different, with the return of Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver. The series has been slowly building toward the right moment to bring back Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver, and that time has come. Terry Silver was the main villain in “The Karate Kid Part III.” Terry co-founded the first Cobra Kai dojo with John Kreese. He never forgave Daniel for beating at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, so he hatched an elaborate plan to get revenge. That plan’s failure will likely lead to the Netflix series.
TV SERIES
comicmix.com

Karate Kid Original Macchio Trilogy makes 4K Debut

From Academy Award®-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, ROCKY) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in his Academy Award®-nominated performance (Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi. THE KARATE KID PART II. Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Is Losing the Karate Kid Movies (Again)

Cobra Kai will return for its fourth season in December, but fans hoping to make the wait a bit more bearable by rewatching The Karate Kid trilogy on Netflix before the sequel series' return may find themselves disappointed. The Karate Kid trilogy is leaving Netflix yet again with The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and The Karate Kid Part III all departing the streaming platform on September 30th. The Next Karate Kid, however, will remain on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Is Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid Still Alive Today?

Pat Morita is finest recognized for his position as Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” film franchise. The traditional 1980’s collection starred Pat Morita because the mentor of Daniel LaRusso. He later reappeared in his iconic position in the place he mentored the following technology of karate college students, this time it was Julie Pierce.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

C. Thomas Howell Rejected The Karate Kid Lead

The position of Daniel LaRusso in “The Karate Kid” franchise ended up being the a part of a lifetime however not each actor who was supplied the position, accepted it. Ralph Macchio ended up being cast as LaRusso within the iconic 1980’s movie, and later TV show, however earlier than they settled on Macchio, there have been different names within the combine.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“THE EVIL DEAD Groovy Collection” brings the movies and series to one 4K UHD/Blu-ray set!

Ash’s adventures among the Deadites are coming in an extensive collector’s box. Lionsgate has announced a November 16 release date for THE EVIL DEAD Groovy Collection, containing the original EVIL DEAD, EVIL DEAD II and the three seasons of ASH VS. EVIL DEAD, with the two feature films on 4K Ultra HD discs and both the movies and series on Blu-ray. There will also be an additional DVD of EVIL DEAD bonus features and (based on the image above) a book included as well. THE EVIL DEAD 4K will include English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio, and the EVIL DEAD II 4K will have English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio; the ASH VS. EVIL DEAD Blu-rays will feature English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround and French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French on Seasons Two and Three only). Special features are as follows:
MOVIES
nintendowire.com

Super Mario movie coming December 21st, 2022, main cast revealed

Shigeru Miyamoto briefly took over today’s Nintendo Direct to make an announcement on his non-theme park pet project. The Super Mario Bros. animated film, coming from Nintendo and Illumination, has received both a release date and its main cast. The movie will arrive during Holiday 2022, with only North America...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

The Evil Dead Groovy Collection coming to 4K this November

Lionsgate has announced the release of The Evil Dead Groovy Collection which arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital this November. The box set includes the Sam Raimi-directed The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II, along with all three seasons of the comedy horror series Ash vs. Evil Dead.
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

‘Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season’ To Hit Blu-ray On December 7th!

America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandson return for their long-awaited and highly anticipated misadventures when the latest season of Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, 2021. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies featuring all 10 episodes from Season 5, and outrageous bonus content including the never-before-seen featurette – “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5. Exclusive to the set, follow co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew as they reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic. Additional special features include “Inside the Episode” segments for every episode, numerous featurettes, and more. Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada), $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray Steelbook ($44.98 in Canada). Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
TV SERIES
CNET

A Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt is coming in December 2022

Nintendo Direct shows are all about new Switch video games, but one of the biggest announcements from Thursday's showcase wasn't about a video game at all. Nintendo is teaming up with the studio behind Despicable Me to bring a new Mario movie to the big screen, coming Dec. 21, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

