Louise C. Hobbs, 91, of Owensboro, went with the Lord on September 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on March 10, 1930, to the late Roy and Pauline Smith Canary. Louise graduated from Whitesville High School in 1948 where she was valedictorian. She and her husband Billy F. Hobbs had two beautiful daughters that Louise affectionately referred to as “her girls.” Her girls were her world, and she stayed home to raise them, cherishing every moment. When her girls were older, Louise went to work at Citizen State Bank as an assistant branch manager. She and her husband were members of Buena Vista Baptist church for over 65 years. Louise was an avid bridge player who achieved the title of Life Master; she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and Jeopardy. A wiz in the kitchen, Louise shined when making sweets and was well known for her pecan pie. More than anything else, she loved her family and the time she got to spend with them.