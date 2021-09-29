Opinion: Congress has a huge opportunity to help fix Philly’s stubborn digital divide
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — the internet sucks in Philly. Connectivity isn’t always reliable and high speed connections aren’t always affordable. The pandemic further highlighted what many call the digital divide, the gap between who benefits from digital information and who doesn’t.billypenn.com
Comments / 0