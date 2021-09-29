Melba Ambrose Salmon
Melba Ambrose Salmon, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 16, 1928, to the late Rollie and Golda Richardson Ambrose. Melba graduated from Daviess County High School and worked for many years as a hairdresser. She grew up in Friendship Baptist Church and was currently a member of Masonville Baptist Church. Melba was also a member of Habit Homemakers and was a wonderful seamstress and an avid reader. Melba was a very loving person.www.owensborotimes.com
