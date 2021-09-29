Ranking The Best N64 Games
In this video, we go over the best games that the Nintendo 64 had to offer over its entire lifetime. From the weirdness of Grunty’s Lair in Banjo-Kazooie to the space adventure of Starfox 64, the 64 era was filled with classic worlds to discover and explore. Not only that, but with games like Super Mario 64, the N64 helped to define what 3D gaming could become. Even more, games like Mario Kart 64 set the template for long-running series that have dominated entire genres.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0