Video Games

Ranking The Best N64 Games

By Kurt Indovina
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we go over the best games that the Nintendo 64 had to offer over its entire lifetime. From the weirdness of Grunty’s Lair in Banjo-Kazooie to the space adventure of Starfox 64, the 64 era was filled with classic worlds to discover and explore. Not only that, but with games like Super Mario 64, the N64 helped to define what 3D gaming could become. Even more, games like Mario Kart 64 set the template for long-running series that have dominated entire genres.

www.gamespot.com

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Announced, Adds N64 and Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, a new membership plan option for their ongoing Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is launching sometime in late October and will add classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to their online service.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

N64 and Sega Genesis games come to Switch Online, but will likely cost more

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a huge upgrade soon with the addition of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. During Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced that games from both platforms will be coming to Switch sometime in October. Nintendo Switch Online membership currently costs $3.99 per month and includes...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo fans fear European Switch Online N64 games will be 50hz

Nintendo fan excitement at the impending arrival of N64 games for Nintendo Switch Online has been tempered somewhat in Europe by confusion over whether we will get the region's original 50Hz versions. A rewatch of last night's Nintendo Direct and comparisons with the versions shown in North America and Japan...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Online - Every NES, SNES, N64 And Sega Genesis Game Available

Remember, these games aren't individual downloads, but are bundled together in the Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES applications, which are free to download when you're a subscriber. Each title benefits from save states and the ability to rewind the action, and the total catalogue now stands at over 100 games.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo Switch owners will have an amazing year in 2022 with Bayonetta 3, N64 games, and much more

Hello everyone and welcome to another Nintendo recap. This week's Nintendo Direct gave us so much to chew on, including a new Kirby game, N64 and Sega Genesis games coming to Switch, a huge Monster Hunter Rise expansion, casting reveals for the upcoming Mario movie, and much more. Plus, before the Direct people discovered Luigi lurking in an old Sega Dreamcast prototype and Pokémon Unite underwent a huge update that allowed it to work on iPhone and Android devices. There's a freak-ton of news to cover so let's-a go!
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

N64 on Switch: Reading the tea leaves on future game prospects

On Thursday, the latest Nintendo Direct presentation confirmed something most Nintendo fans had either suspected, hoped for, or predicted (based on a recent FCC "controller" tip): the N64 is finally back. Instead of a miniaturized N64, however, the company's first dedicated 3D-rendering console is returning as part of a software suite on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

Insider Claims More N64 Rare Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The inclusion of a Rare game honestly came as a bit of a surprise. Rare was a powerhouse developer for Nintendo’s N64, but Microsoft bought Rare back in 2002 so they would develop games exclusively for Xbox. We haven’t seen a Rare game on a Nintendo console for quite some time, and I thought we never would ever again. Despite that, we’re getting Banjo-Kazooie, and if this rumor pans out, it seems we’ll be getting more Rare titles. That’s a win for us Switch owners.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Vookcast #222: Will N64 and Mega Drive Games Keep You Subbed to NSO?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to digest all the announcements out of the September Nintendo Direct: Monster Hunter Rise’s new expansion; Smash Ultimate’s final fighter announcement in October; the Bayonetta 3 reveal; a new, 3D Kirby adventure; N64 and Mega Drive games coming to Switch Online; plus loads more.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Switch Leak Claims These N64 Games Are Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

The latest Nintendo Direct confirmed what many already expected based on rumors circulating in the game industry. Nintendo officially announced its plans to bring Nintendo 64 titles and, more surprisingly, Sega Genesis titles to the Nintendo Switch. Zippo, a Nintendo insider who has leaked reliable information in the past, wrote that these games are just the beginning of the N64's comeback on modern consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best N64 Games: A Look Back For The Console's 25th Anniversary

The N64 might just be one of Nintendo's strangest home consoles. The gaming landscape was changing massively when the N64 was first launched, and in an era where CD-ROMs were taking off and brands were becoming more flexible towards the third-party development market, Nintendo's approach to licensing and an insistence on cartridges seemed archaic back then. Nevertheless, the Nintendo 64 brought several of Nintendo's most iconic franchises to 3D for the first time. With the Nintendo 64 turning 25, we decided to round up the 15 best N64 games (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES

