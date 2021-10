WEST FARGO — The City of West Fargo is hosting a public focus group at 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Foyer of West Fargo City Hall. The goal is to engage the public about how they describe West Fargo to enhance the community’s brand. During the group, attendees will get to share their views on West Fargo as a place to live, do business and visit.