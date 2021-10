An Illinois man was bitten by a bat in his sleep and later died of rabies – the first human case in the state since 1954. The man, who was in his 80s, woke up with a bat on his neck in mid-August and declined treatment for post-exposure rabies, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a press release warning people of "bats that could be in your home."

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO