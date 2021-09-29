CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Nicole Kidman Just Got Super Real About Her Marriage to Keith Urban

By Natalie Schumann
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman and Keith Urban are undoubtedly one of the sweetest celebrity couples in the game, and it seems like every time they mark a special event or anniversary, they only get more adorable. They've been married for 15 years, and according to a brand new Harper's Bazaar cover story (published in coordination with the premiere of her new show, Nine Perfect Strangers), Nicole says that they're still very much in love.

