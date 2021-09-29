'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Nicole Kidman Just Got Super Real About Her Marriage to Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are undoubtedly one of the sweetest celebrity couples in the game, and it seems like every time they mark a special event or anniversary, they only get more adorable. They've been married for 15 years, and according to a brand new Harper's Bazaar cover story (published in coordination with the premiere of her new show, Nine Perfect Strangers), Nicole says that they're still very much in love.www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 0