PUBG Update Adds New Carry Feature

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds players who've been figuratively carrying their squadmates to victory until now, you'll soon be able to literally carry them to the finish line, too. That's because the game's latest update that's arrived this week on the test feature has added a new feature that allows people to pick up their downed teammates so that they can be moved to safety. You can also pick up a downed enemy as well, but there are tradeoffs to be considered before picking anyone up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Pros And Cons#Pubg Update Adds New#Playerunknown#Panzerfaust
