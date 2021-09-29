PUBG Update Adds New Carry Feature

Bohemia Interactive has released an update to the zombie survival game DayZ that adds deadly radiation zones and hunting traps. Update 1.14 is out for DayZ. The main feature that is added is contaminated areas. These come in two types; Static and dynamic. The static kind will stay in a fixed location and deny easy access to high tier loot. The dynamic areas will be created randomly to change up the viability of sites in a moment. The trailer for the update shows some kind of airburst chemical deployment that bathes an area in deadly gas. It is unclear if there is any warning as to where these zones will hit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO