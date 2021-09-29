CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Musk says he's sending Bezos silver medal after retaking world's richest person designation

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6Btg_0cBiM6wh00
© Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped that he is sending Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a silver medal after retaking the title of the world’s richest person.

“I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk reportedly said in an email to Forbes.

Forbes estimated that Musk is currently worth $200.7 billion, with Bezos trailing in second at $192.5 billion.

The billionaires have been in competition for years with each other, their fortunes and, most recently, their space aspirations.

Bezos launched a ship into space in late July as part of his space company, Blue Origin.

In September, Musk launched the first all-civilian crew into orbit on SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission.

The two have been consistently overtaking the number one richest person designation with Bezos becoming the first person to be worth $200 billion in August 2020.

The rise in stock in Amazon and Tesla both propelled Bezos and Musk to $200 billion in the past year during the pandemic, according to Forbes.

The news comes days after Musk announced he and his partner, Grimes, broke off their relationship after three years together, citing his traveling for work as one of the reasons.

Grimes, a Canadian musician and singer, and Musk also have a child together named X Æ A-Xii.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” Musk said.

