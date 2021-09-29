CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Harder They Fall trailer pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a new trailer and poster for writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming Western thriller The Harder They Fall which follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) as he rounds up his old gang to seek revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), who has been recently released from prison; check them out here…

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
A Solid Gerard Butler Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

If you’re a big fan of romantic comedies, you know that there are tropes many of them follow, and by the end, the couple invariably ends up together. Sure, they’re a bit predictable where the bigger picture is concerned, but that doesn’t stop us from watching them. There’s something light...
[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Official Trailer for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Netflix is ready to unleash another blockbuster. The official trailer for The Harder They Fall is now available. The film will premiere in theaters on Oct. 22 and on Netflix on Nov. 3. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler,...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
Twitter Once More Debates Idris Elba As James Bond After Haters Claim He’s Too Old For The Role

Much of this chatter could be pointed to the fact that Craig’s last appearance as 007 will take place in the film No Time To Die, which has its world premiere in London tonight (September 28). According to Variety, Facebook will livestream the red carpet entries which fans can view via the Occulus headset, along with an exclusive view of the opening sequence of the film. No Time To Die will not be aired in the stream in full, however.
‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off First Clip of “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever”

Dwayne Johnson put Netflix subscribers on notice Saturday with a new clip from Red Notice. Johnson appeared via video during Tudum, Netflix’s fan event, to hype up the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.” Red Notice stars Johnson as the top FBI profile who is forced to work with the world’s best con artist (Reynolds) to capture the world’s greatest thief (Gadot). Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall writes and directs the feature, and the film reteams Johnson and Reynolds, who worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The new clip follows the first trailer for Red Notice, which arrived earlier this month and showed off its comedic tone. Red Notice was originally set up at Universal but moved to Netflix in 2019. Red Notice has a release date of Nov. 12.
The Harder They Fall | Official Trailer | Netflix

This ain’t your grandaddy’s Western! Check out Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole in this action-packed thrill ride that injects New Blood into the Old West. The Harder They Fall is directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel and Lawrence Bender.
The Harder They Fall Trailer: This Ain't Your Grandaddy's Western

Revenge has never been served colder than you see it dished out in Netflix's second trailer for "The Harder They Fall," the revisionist Black western with an all-star cast to die for. And as you can see in the trailer, plenty of folks do die at their hands. This new look at the film seems to encompass more of the entire story than the first trailer released back in June, which focused mostly on the opening breakout of Idris Elba's fearsome villain Rufus Buck.
The Harder They Fall Trailer: Shoot ’Em Up Style (Oops!)

Saddle’s waiting. Jump on a pony and ride with Regina King in the teaser for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The action Western follows an leather-draped, all Black coalition of outlaws led by Idris Elba as Rufus Buck. The teaser sees King and Lakeith Stanfield taking out a prison train with ease, guns slinging. Jonathan Majors also stars as Nat Love, a wandering “angel who hunts down those who trespass against him,” including his old enemy Rufus. Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole round out the star-powered cast. The Harder They Fall is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature film debut. The British filmmaker and musician who performs under “The Bullitts,” previously helmed the 2013 short film They Die By Dawn, a Western starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito, which accompanied his album that year. Samuel also produces the project with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and the first husband of Houston, Texas Jay-Z. The Harder They Fall opens in theaters and streams on Netflix this autumn.
“A new day is dawning.” Gunslinging new trailer lands for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Netflix has debuted a new trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ featuring an all-star cast. When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.
JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Soundtrack the Wild West in “The Harder They Fall” Trailer

This November, Netflix is releasing a new Western that’s co-produced by JAY-Z. The feature film is called The Harder They Fall, and it features a badass cast including Jonathan Majors as the character Nat Love who rivals Idris Elba’s Rufus Buck, with Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King rounding out the cast.The logline reads: “Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.”
