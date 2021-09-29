The Harder They Fall trailer pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba

Saddle’s waiting. Jump on a pony and ride with Regina King in the teaser for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The action Western follows an leather-draped, all Black coalition of outlaws led by Idris Elba as Rufus Buck. The teaser sees King and Lakeith Stanfield taking out a prison train with ease, guns slinging. Jonathan Majors also stars as Nat Love, a wandering “angel who hunts down those who trespass against him,” including his old enemy Rufus. Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole round out the star-powered cast. The Harder They Fall is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature film debut. The British filmmaker and musician who performs under “The Bullitts,” previously helmed the 2013 short film They Die By Dawn, a Western starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito, which accompanied his album that year. Samuel also produces the project with James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and the first husband of Houston, Texas Jay-Z. The Harder They Fall opens in theaters and streams on Netflix this autumn.

