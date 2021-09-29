CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cars As Investments Are On The Rise

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFGCn_0cBiJzn000

A new report likely will only fuel the trend…

Wealthy people don’t just stick all their piles of cash in bank accounts and in a house. They often invest in tangible objects, be it real estate, a business, or collectable cars. A new report from Luxury Investment Index at Knight Frank sheds light on why we’re seeing the value of certain collectable vehicles shoot through the roof.

Check out some of the good and ugly car choices made by billionaires here.

In the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) win and watches do come before cars, thanks to the two top items boasting a 13% and 5% 12-month increase in value, respectively, versus 4% for cars. However, when looking at the 10-year figures, cars boast an enviable 180% increase versus 119% for wine and 87% for watches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st1jo_0cBiJzn000

This doesn’t mean the good times will roll on indefinitely. After all, some items which used to be hot have fallen out of fashion. According to Andrew Shirley, editor of Luxury Investment Index at Knight Frank, there are two items which were at the top of the KFLII but have fallen from those spots, rare bottles of scotch and Hermes handbags. Still, it’s important to note handbags enjoy a 91% 10-year growth rate and rare whiskey sits better than anything else in the top 10 with 483% increase in the past decade. Those two items have seen a negative 3% and negative 4% growth in the past 12 months, showing the market can be volatile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WDcW_0cBiJzn000

We understand that for enthusiasts who don’t have piles of cash, seeing the value of a dream car skyrocket well beyond anything they can ever afford is maddening. Many hold ill feelings for those who have through prospecting caused what used to be within reach to become unattainable. In other words, while some are celebrating this trend there is a downside.

Source: Live Mint

Photos credit: Wikimedia

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Tesla’s shares are soaring – but this rival car maker is a better investment

Tesla is the glamourous, high-tech face of the electric car revolution and its shares have performed suitably spectacularly, rising 1,700pc over the past five years. But some of the company's biggest fund manager backers are now selling the stock, while other investors believe the challengers to Tesla's electric car crown represent better bets.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

How to protect your investments, property, savings and pension from rising inflation

Policymakers could take urgent action to ease fears that excessive inflation will damage Britain’s post-coronavirus recovery. Inflation has reached its highest level since 2012, hitting 3.2pc in August after food prices, second hand cars and petrol costs all pushed the average level of prices and pulled down the value of money.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Real Estate#Knight Frank#Kflii#Luxury Investment Index#Live Mint Photos#Wikimedia
myvehicle.ie

Car prices could rise by an average of €1,500

It is being reported by motoring industry bosses that car prices will rise by an average of €1,500 next year. Anecdotally, car dealers are already increasing their prices by at least a thousand euro and in some cases, two thousand euro on some models due to the shortage of used cars in the market.
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK car production down 27% in August but electrified share rises

The ongoing global semiconductor shortage contributed to another sharp decline in UK car production, with August down 27% year on year. The so-called chip crisis has, along with a number of extended summer factory shutdowns, wreaked havoc on the global car industry, with a lack of crucial electrical components prompting production line stoppages at many mainstream manufacturers.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Independent

Boohoo sales soar but profits hit by shipping cost rises and investments

Online fashion giant Boohoo has revealed it doubled its market share in the UK and US since the start of the pandemic but profits plunged following heavy investment during the year.Sales rose 20% to £975.9 million in the six months to the end of August compared with a year earlier, but pre-tax profits dropped 64% to £24.6 million.The hit to profits included higher shipping costs, which were £26 million higher than pre-pandemic levels.It sent traders into a frenzy, as expectations were missed, with shares plunging nearly 10% in early trading.We are delighted to have doubled our market share in key...
BUSINESS
CW33

Pandemic drives a new business with car-sharing platforms on rise

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Thinking about renting a car soon? Good luck finding one. These days, rental cars are in short supply. In Atlanta, most major rental companies are running out of vehicles for the weekend. But there’s a new business model stepping in to fill the void. Peer-to-peer car-sharing...
ATLANTA, TX
techxplore.com

GM invests $300M in China's self-driving car company Momenta

General Motors is investing $300 million in China's self-driving car company Momenta. GM said Thursday that the investment will speed up the development of next-generation self-driving technologies in China. The move is also part of a plan GM announced three months ago to invest $35 billion in engineering and capital in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technology from 2020 to 2025.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Renault CEO warns of rising cost pressures for car companies

Renault Group chief Luca de Meo has warned of rapidly building cost pressures in the auto industry and consequences for product prices ahead. In remarks reported in the Spanish press, he warned that cost pressures will lead to higher car prices. According to a report in Spanish newspaper Expansion, de...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS
baltimorenews.net

Global Car Strut Market to be Driven by Rising Demand of Automotive Suspension in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by EMR titled, 'Global Car Strut Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global car strut market, assessing the market based on its segments like category, material, location of usage, type of product, vehicle type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy