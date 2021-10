NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that former 49ers' DB Richard Sherman met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday for a visit. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Even though he is no longer in his prime, Sherman—a five-time Pro Bowler—is highly respected around the league by several players. With Tampa's secondary beat up with injuries, Sherman would certainly be a worthwhile addition. He had a lot of impact on San Francisco's defense in 2019, not only as a defensive back, but also as a leader. Sherman could slide into a similar role with a young Tampa Bay secondary in need of some help.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO