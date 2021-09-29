Mardi Gras SW Makes Big Announcement for Lake Charles Mardi Gras

I moved here to Lake Charles Twenty- Years ago and have put my foot down for my family. My wife is in her current career and my son has met some of his best friends since living here. The city of Lake Charles is unlike any other place from the hospitality to the food. You really don't meet many strangers here in Lake Charles if you stick around long enough. Over the years I have met so many great people and we talk about when I first moved here and how so many things I was not accustomed to. However, over the years I have tried to be a part t of the culture and the way of living and I believe that I am doing pretty well. If you are aspiring to move to Lake Charles for retirement or jobs, here is my top ten list of things I wish I know and would like to pass along to you.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO