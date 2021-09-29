CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hippocampus is the brain's storyteller

By UC Davis
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople love stories. We find it easier to remember events when they are part of an overarching narrative. But in real life, the chapters of a story don't follow smoothly one from another. Other things happen in between. A new brain imaging study from the Center for Neuroscience at the University of California, Davis, shows that the hippocampus is the brain's storyteller, connecting separate, distant events into a single narrative. The work is published Sept. 29 in Current Biology.

