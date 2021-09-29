People love stories. We find it easier to remember events when they are part of an overarching narrative. But in real life, the chapters of a story don't follow smoothly one from another. Other things happen in between. A new brain imaging study from the Center for Neuroscience at the University of California, Davis, shows that the hippocampus is the brain's storyteller, connecting separate, distant events into a single narrative. The work is published Sept. 29 in Current Biology.