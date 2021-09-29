Marvel's What If Shows How Easy Thanos Could Have Been Defeated & Fans Aren't Having It

What If…? decided to show fans how easily the Avengers could have defeated Thanos this week. However, some fans aren't loving how the Mad Titan met his end. "What If Ultron Won?" shows how another villain decided to use the Infinity Stones. In this reality, the team doesn't stop Ultron from getting Vision's body, and then once he defeats the heroes he looks out on a desolate landscape. Thanos pops in through a portal and before he can get a hit in, the robot literally cuts him in half with a laser beam. It's pretty brutal but very effective. Now, that is going to rile some people up. The Avengers had to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the villain to emerge victorious in our reality. For a moment though, maybe it all could have been that simple. (Or maybe Ant-Man could have taken one for the team, as many Internet commenters still love to joke about.) Check out some of the jokes down below: