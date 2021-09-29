CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Unite's Newest Pokemon is Live

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Unite has added a new Pokemon. The game's newest update has formally added Mamoswine as its newest Pokemon. Mamoswine is classified as a Melee Defender and has several moves and effects that freeze opposing Pokemon and also moves those Pokemon around the battlefield. Mamoswine has high Endurance but mediocre Offense, Mobility, and Support, and has a low Scoring stat. Mamoswine can be purchased for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems from the in-game store.

