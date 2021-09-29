CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Space (weather), the final frontier

WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA question that is often asked when I go and talk to elementary students is about seasons, and more specifically, if other planets have seasons like we do here on Earth. Not only do they, many planets also have some very unique weather patterns!

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Weird Space Rock Confirmed as Super-Rare Hybrid of Comet And Asteroid

Comets and asteroids are both types of rocks that hang out in space, but their differences are pretty pronounced. Comets typically hail from the outer Solar System and have long, elliptical orbits. They're filled with ices that start to sublimate when the comet gets close to the Sun, generating a dusty, misty atmosphere (called a coma) and the famous cometary tails. Asteroids usually hang out in the main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, with orbits that are more like those of the planets. They're also thought to be pretty dry and rocky, so they don't tend to engage in the picturesque...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Earth
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Only In Washington

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac

Washington winters have been pretty volatile over the last few years. Just when we think the season is over, we’ll experience some seriously severe weather that reminds us that we can never count on an early spring. And according to the Farmers’ Almanac, temperatures will swing wildly this winter in some parts of the country, […] The post Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac appeared first on Only In Your State.
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s First Snow Fall: When Can We Expect the Flakes?

You can already feel a touch of crisp in the air but have no fear, plenty of time for us all to get prepared for 2021's snowfall. It's not a bad idea to get ahead and buy your deicer and even begin collecting your emergency items for your trunk. Along with your reusable shopping bags. I totally forgot when I ran to the store yesterday and they still haven't fully enacted the .08 charge per single-use plastic or paper bags, but it's coming people.
YAKIMA, WA
thebossmagazine.com

The final frontier … of luxury

Now that the era of space tourism is upon us, people who want to spend more than a few minutes in suborbit will need a place to stay. At least, that’s the dream of the Orbital Assembly Corporation. The roster is full of NASA veterans, and their goal is to build a space hotel that will welcome guests by 2030. With featured amenities such as a spacewalk and simulated gravity, it promises to be a billion-star vacation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WETM

Weather Matters with Matthews (10/03/21): Weather Fronts

Hello everyone! Welcome back to another episode of “Weather Matters with Matthews.”. For this episode, I will be talking about weather fronts. You probably see these all the. time when watching a weather forecast on the news, but what are weather fronts and what purpose. do they serve? A weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WTNH

Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate

yukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” The second half of the prize was awarded Tuesday to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.” All three work on what are known as “complex systems,” of which climate is just one example.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy