Fact check: Ad agency behind viral 'Don't get vaccinated' ad, not funeral home

By McKenzie Sadeghi and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

The claim: A funeral home advertisement says 'don’t get vaccinated'

Some social media users are sharing an image of a “Wilmore Funeral Home” truck advertisement that says, “Don’t get vaccinated," suggesting a funeral home is attempting to profit off COVID-19 deaths.

“When a funeral home pushes a theory --- nuf said,” reads the caption of the photo, which was shared to Instagram on Sept. 27 and accumulated more than 500 likes within a day.

"I can’t decide if Wilmore Funeral Home is hilarious or terrible," one user tweeted along with the photo. Another wrote , "Wilmore Funeral Home, out there making $."

In recent days, similar photos of the truck captured from different angles have made their way to Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

But the message isn’t an authentic funeral home promotion, it's a pro-vaccine campaign. Wilmore Funeral Home is not a real business, contrary to viral posts circulating online.

Fact check: Canada’s chief public health officer did not get Bell's palsy from COVID-19 vaccine

The social media users who shared the photo did not return requests for comment.

Not a real funeral home

The truck with the digital billboard drove around downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bank of America Stadium for a couple of hours on Sept. 19 during a football game.

However, Wilmore Funeral Home isn’t real, and visiting the website seen on the truck leads to a page that says, “Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.” Those who click on the text are redirected to the site for StarMed Healthcare , a provider for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Charlotte.

It's part of an ad campaign funded and created by local advertising agency BooneOakley. The ad firm shared a photo of the truck to Twitter on Sept. 21, and wrote, “It was us. Get vaccinated.”

The agency’s president, David Oakley, told USA TODAY he came up with the idea to make the billboard and pitched the idea to StarMed, which was on board.

"Our company did pay for the advertisement," Oakley said. "We did it on our own, but we linked it to them (StarMed)." He added that if the advertisement could get one person vaccinated, "it was worth every penny we paid for the billboard."

Oakley said most pro-vaccine ads around the county are similar, so he wanted something that stood out.

"We kind of were joking around like, 'Well you know, undertakers and funeral homes are probably doing a great business right now,'" Oakley said.

In a statement to WBTV, Chris Dobbins, chief relations and response officer for StarMED, said, "While we recognize there are varying opinions and different types of media messages, we support all efforts to educate and motivate our community to prevent and stop the spread of this virus.”

Per a USA TODAY analysis , 59% of the population in North Carolina has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is one of 17 with less than half of its population fully vaccinated against the virus.

Fact check: False claim that cancer has spiked as a result of COVID-19 vaccines

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, an image claiming to show a funeral home advertisement that says don’t get vaccinated is MISSING CONTEXT. The photos are real, however, the sign was a pro-vaccination campaign by a Charlotte advertising agency, not an actual funeral home. Visiting the website seen on the truck leads to a page that encourages people to get vaccinated.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Ad agency behind viral 'Don't get vaccinated' ad, not funeral home

Comments / 2

Guy Schrader
8d ago

Perhaps there should be an ad saying, "Get Vaccinated. Increase the Vaccine Resistant Mutations in this Virus." That might be a better advertisement for these leaky vaccines.

Reply
2
Meme Feliciano
8d ago

no hun they have that right you can choose to let the government vaccinate you and poison your body. it doesn't mean that we have to. see you only what happens when people don't get vaccinated not what happens to those who do.

Reply
2
 

Related
5newsonline.com

No, a funeral home didn’t advertise ‘don’t get vaccinated’ on a truck. It was a stunt to encourage vaccination

On Sunday, Sept. 19, ahead of the matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints, a box truck was spotted in Charlotte with an unusual message. “Don’t get vaccinated,” the sign on the truck said, along with a logo for a funeral home. According to people on social media, the truck was driving laps around the football stadium.
