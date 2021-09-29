After Testifying to Senators, Milley, Austin and McKenzie Face House Panel

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s top military officials are set Wednesday to face more questions from lawmakers about the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, a day after a heated hearing in the Senate in which they acknowledged that their advice to President Joe Biden not to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan had gone unheeded.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the House Armed Services Committee, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the military’s Central Command. They are expected to face similar questions about the discussions they had with the president ahead of a chaotic evacuation last month in which 13 U.S. service members died in a suicide bombing and 10 Afghan civilians were killed in a U.S. drone strike.

During an at-times acrimonious Senate hearing Tuesday, Milley said that military leaders had given their advice to Biden in the lead-up to the president’s April decision to withdraw. Those views, the general said, had not changed since November, when he had recommended that President Donald Trump keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

But, the general added, “Decision makers are not required, in any manner, shape or form, to follow that advice.”

Milley also defended his actions in the tumultuous last months of the Trump administration, insisting that calls to his Chinese counterpart and a meeting in which he told generals to alert him if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon were part of his duties as the country’s top military officer.

Several Republican senators took Milley to task both for his actions as described in the book “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post, and for talking about those actions to the authors.

Milley said he was directed by Mark T. Esper, then the secretary of defense, to call his Chinese counterpart Oct. 30 because there was “intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the United States.” He added that other senior U.S. officials, including Mike Pompeo, then secretary of state, were aware of the calls.

“I know, I am certain that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese, and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary to convey that intent to the Chinese,” he said. “My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: Stay calm, steady and de-escalate.”

Senators pressed the three men on why the Pentagon failed to predict the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and Afghan military, why the United States did not start evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans sooner, and what the Pentagon was doing now to help the remaining Americans and Afghans who want to leave the country.

Austin, a retired four-star Army general who served in Afghanistan, conceded that the collapse of the Afghan army in the final weeks of the war — in many cases without the Taliban firing a shot — surprised top commanders.

“We failed to fully grasp that there was only so much for which — and for whom — many of the Afghan forces would fight,” Austin said.

Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, asked whether leaving troops in Afghanistan for another year would have made a difference. Austin said no.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

