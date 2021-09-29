Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osage; Tulsa; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Osage, southwestern Washington and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Sperry, moving north at 25 mph. Small hail up to one half inch will be possible with this storm as well. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Skiatook Collinsville... Sperry Avant... Vera Turley MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH