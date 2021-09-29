What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Episode 2 Premiere?

The worst thing about Drag Race UK is that queens have to go home. We felt it with season two, week after week we fell more in love with the cast that saying goodbye to them just felt sad. With season three, we’re right back with them feelings all over again and we’ve only been with these queens for a single episode. Last night’s premiere was a stunning return for the new season, with the queens radiating likability from the moment they stormed in, and the tradition of hometown runway looks continued to be an excellent one. But alas, we had to say goodbye to a queen. And unfortunately, the queen that carried the burden of being the first elimination of Drag Race UK season three was 19-year-old Anubis from Brighton.

