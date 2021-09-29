LA County Eases COVID Requirements For Children At Theme Parks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday announced that they are slightly easing COVID-19 requirements for children visiting local theme parks.

L.A. County issued a health order earlier this month that takes effect in October and calls for either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours to attend outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, including theme parks such as Universal Studios and Magic Mountain.

However, in response to concerns from the theme park industry, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the health department had eased the order so that children ages 11 and under will not need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test to enter a theme park.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine has only received federal approval for children ages 12 and up.

The county also removed the requirement that patrons ages 17 and younger provide photo identification along with their proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The order will take effect Oct. 7, when theme park visitors ages 12 and older will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test. Beginning Nov. 4, visitors will have to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test.

L.A. County also agreed to delay a photo ID requirement at theme parks for people ages 18 and over until Nov. 1.